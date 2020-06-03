Man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor competent to stand trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of killing a pastor in Fort Dodge last year is competent to stand trial.

Joshua Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder. A judge ruled he will stand trial after hearing from a psychiatrist in court on Tuesday.

A judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation after investigators accused Pendleton of killing Pastor Allen Henderson in October last year. Henderson was the pastor at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge and was the longtime chaplain for Webster County Public Safety agencies.

A trial date for Pendleton has not been set.

