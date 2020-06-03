Linn County supervisors approve final reading of ATV ordinance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - County government leaders have given final approval to an all-terrain vehicle ordinance that will allow those vehicles to be operated on most county roads.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance by a vote of 2-1, with supervisors Stacey Walker and Brent Oleson voting yes, and Ben Rogers voting no.

The ordinance will officially be published on Friday, June 5, and will go into effect, but will likely be amended in the coming weeks to add more roads to the list of restricted roads where ATVs will still not be allowed to operate.

It outlines a number of regulations for those who choose to drive an off-road vehicle on a county road. These rules would include that drivers have a valid driver’s license, be at least 16 years old. A person 18-years-old or younger operating an ATV will need to have passed an approved education course by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and have a valid safety certificate while operating. They will also need to wear a helmet.

The vehicles will only be able to be driven on county roads between sunrise and sunset. Vehicle speeds will be limited to 35 mph or less, and cannot be operated in park or wildlife areas unless otherwise indicated.

The current list of restricted roadways includes:

30th Street Drive

Alice Road – North Center Point Road to Lafayette Road

Beverly Road

Blairs Ferry Road – Cedar Rapids City Limits to Palo

C Avenue Extension – Marion City Limits to County Home Road

Cedar River Road – Highway 30 to Highway 1

Club Road

Cottage Grove Road

County Home Road

East Post Road

Ely Road

F Avenue NW – Cedar Rapids City Limits to Palo

Feather Ridge Road

Indian Hill Road

Lakeside Road

Mount Vernon Road

Munier Road

North 10th Street – Marion City Limits to County Home Road

North Alburnett Road – Marion City Limits to Alburnett

North Center Point Road North Mentzer Road

Sawyer Road

Secrist Road

Shellsburg Road

Stoney Point Road

Tower Terrace Road

Winslow Road

Wright Brothers Blvd

Rules outlined in the ordinance will only apply in unincorporated areas of the county. Municipalities can set their own rules regarding ATV use.

