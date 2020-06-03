Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-NATIONAL GUARD-IOWA

Reynolds won't say if she'd accept Trump's offer of troops

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to say whether there were circumstances under which she would seek President Donald Trump’s offer of military help to quell protests. Reynolds, a Republican and supporter of Trump, said at a news conference Tuesday that she relies on the advice of her public safety commissioner and other officials to ensure they have the ability to respond to protests. Reynolds said the soldiers haven’t been needed but could be quickly deployed. Reynolds declined to directly answer questions about Trump’s use of police to remove peaceful protesters Monday near the White House and his call for governors to take a similar approach in dealing with demonstrators.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Iowa primary voters deciding King's fate, Ernst's challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in northwest Iowa have decided whether they’ve had enough of conservative lightning rod Steve King, after tolerating the congressman’s incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy for nearly two decades. The nine-term Republican, shunned by his party leadership in Washington and many of his longtime supporters at home, was in the fight for his career against four challengers, but chiefly well-funded state Sen. Randy Feenstra. Iowans were also deciding which of four relatively unknown Democrats would challenge Republican freshman Sen. Joni Ernst.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

224 workers at Council Bluffs plant test positive for virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Coronavirus tests have revealed that 224 employees of a Tyson beef and pork processing plant in Council Bluffs have the virus, company officials said Tuesday. The company said 103 workers stayed home the required quarantine time and have returned to work. The company has more than 1,400 employees at the plant. Tyson also says testing at its pork processing plant in Storm Lake indicated 591 positive cases out of 2,300 workers. Iowa surpassed 20,000 positive cases on Tuesday and with 21 additional deaths, 561 people have now died.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week. Documents from the Scott County Attorney’s Office allege the local men were responsible for some of the violence that began late Sunday and prompted the county to impose a curfew. Police are still investigating the deaths of a 22-year-old woman who was shot while leaving a protest and of a man who was found near where the suspects exchanged gunfire with police.

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST

The Latest: Biden wins New Mexico's presidential primary

Democrat Joe Biden has won the New Mexico presidential primary, his latest victory in Tuesday’s voting as he marches toward earning enough delegates to claim the party nomination before the summer convention. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged to help Biden connect with racial- and ethnic-minority voters in the state. She has also been talked about as a possible Biden running mate. Biden has won other Tuesday nominating contests in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

BODY IN RIVER

Body of Iowa man found in Missouri River in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Iowa man who went missing following a boating accident last month on the Missouri River has been found in southeastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Cass County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a report Monday night of a body found in the river just south of Plattsmouth. The man was identified as 28-year-old Steven Delayne Sears of Council Bluffs, Iowa. An autopsy has been ordered. Sears had been reported missing after a May 7 boating accident that occurred in the Missouri River near Honey Creek, Iowa. Another man in the boat that capsized in that accident was able to swim to shore.