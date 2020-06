Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

IOWA LEGISLATURE

Iowa Legislature returns for brief budget-focused session

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has returned to finish work left when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March and prompted state officials to close the state Capitol. Lawmakers began work Wednesday and are expected to meet for at least two weeks to complete work on a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and address policy measures on which House and Senate leaders reach agreement. Temperatures will be checked at the door and masks will be provided. Meeting rules have been established to allow lawmakers to be at least 6 feet apart. Committee meetings and floor debates will be streamed on the internet.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

Windows broken, 1 arrested as Iowa City protest gets violent

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa City say a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and the death of George Floyd turned violent when protesters broke windows at a county building and threw rocks and water bottles at officers. Protesters said that Johnson County sheriff’s deputies deployed pepper spray during Tuesday night clash, which occurred near the Johnson County Health and Human Services building. Police arrested University of Iowa student Sevad Duratovic, saying he was seen “stepping away from a broken window carrying a baseball bat” and then swinging at the window of a nearby vehicle. Duratovic denied Wednesday that he swung the bat or broke windows and says he was pepper sprayed while walking to a police vehicle.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Longtime Rep. Steve King has been ousted in Iowa’s Republican primary after being ostracized by party leaders for comments about white nationalism. State Sen. Randy Feenstra won the five-way race Tuesday after he argued the nine-term conservative Republican had cost the district a voice in Congress by losing his committee assignments over comments in a 2018 New York Times story that seemed to defend white nationalism. King has a long record of incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy. Feenstra becomes the heavy favorite to win in the district, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by roughly 60,000. He faces Democrat J.D. Schoulten, who lost by 2 percentage points to King in 2018.

AMERICA PROTESTS-NATIONAL GUARD-IOWA

Reynolds won't say if she'd accept Trump's offer of troops

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to say whether there were circumstances under which she would seek President Donald Trump’s offer of military help to quell protests. Reynolds, a Republican and supporter of Trump, said at a news conference Tuesday that she relies on the advice of her public safety commissioner and other officials to ensure they have the ability to respond to protests. Reynolds said the soldiers haven’t been needed but could be quickly deployed. Reynolds declined to directly answer questions about Trump’s use of police to remove peaceful protesters Monday near the White House and his call for governors to take a similar approach in dealing with demonstrators.

DES MOINES HOMICIDE

Arrest made in Des Moines homicide first reported as suicide

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a 15-year-old girl has been arrested in a man's death that was initially reported to police as a suicide. Police said in a news release Wednesday that the teen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the the death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks of Des Moines. Brooks was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone called authorities to report a suicide there. The officers who arrived found Brooks' body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Police later declared Brooks' death as the city's 12th homicide of the year. Police have given no details of how Brooks died or what led to the teen's arrest.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

224 workers at Council Bluffs plant test positive for virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Coronavirus tests have revealed that 224 employees of a Tyson beef and pork processing plant in Council Bluffs have the virus, company officials said Tuesday. The company said 103 workers stayed home the required quarantine time and have returned to work. The company has more than 1,400 employees at the plant. Tyson also says testing at its pork processing plant in Storm Lake indicated 591 positive cases out of 2,300 workers. Iowa surpassed 20,000 positive cases on Tuesday and with 21 additional deaths, 561 people have now died.