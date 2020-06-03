Advertisement

Johnson County chooses Democratic nominees, many will face no November challenger

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Primaries in Johnson County on Tuesday were decisive in many cases, as several Democratic nominees will face no Republican challenger in November.

Brad Kunkel won the party’s nomination to replace outgoing Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek. He beat his opponent Al Fear in the race by a wide margin, 82% to 17%.

Pulkrabek, for his part, is the nominee for Iowa House District 73. He was unopposed in the primary but will face incumbent Republican Bobby Kaufmann in November.

Another high-profile race was for Iowa House District 85, where incumbent Vicki Lensing lost to Christina Bohannan by a margin of 66% to 34%. There is no Republican challenger for November’s general election in the district.

Lisa Green-Douglass, Royceann Porter, and Rod Sullivan all were nominated by Democratic voters for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. There were no Republican candidates in Tuesday’s primary.

