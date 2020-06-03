Advertisement

Johnny Majors, former Iowa State football coach, dies at 85

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, former Tennessee head football coach Johnny Majors waves to fans as he and members of the 1998 football team are introduced in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at home in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, FIle)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, former Tennessee head football coach Johnny Majors waves to fans as he and members of the 1998 football team are introduced in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh's 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at home in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, FIle)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johnny Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship football team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died.

Majors died Wednesday at his home in Knoxville, according to his wife. He was 85.

Majors compiled a 185-137-10 record in 29 seasons as a head coach at Iowa State, Pitt and Tennessee. In his playing days, he finished second to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung in the 1956 Heisman Trophy balloting. Majors was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

