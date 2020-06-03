Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-STEVE KING

DES MOINES — Tuesday's election ended Iowa Rep. Steve King's nine-term run in the U.S. House, and his defeat oddly was welcomed by both Democrats and Republicans. By Thomas Beaumont. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

With:

ELECTION 2020

Joe Biden has taken a big step toward winning enough delegates to be the Democratic presidential nominee. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 900 words, photos.

PROTESTS:

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

IOWA CITY — Authorities in Iowa City say a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and the death of George Floyd turned violent when protesters broke windows at a county building and threw rocks and water bottles at officers. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 380 words, photos.

STATE GOVERNMENT:

IOWA LEGISLATURE

DES MOINES — With the coronavirus still spreading and against a backdrop of daily protests over police treatment of minorities, the Iowa Legislature returned Wednesday morning for what is likely be be a brief session to finish its work for the year. By David Pitt. SENT: 500 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

DES MOINES HOMICIDE — Des Moines police say a 15-year-old girl has been arrested in a man’s death that was initially reported to police as a suicide.

SPORTS:

FBC—OBIT-JOHNNY MAJORS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Johnny Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship football team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. SENT: 700 words, photos.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.