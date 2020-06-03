Advertisement

Iowa Legislature returns for brief budget-focused session

The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has returned to finish work left when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March and prompted state officials to close the state Capitol.

Lawmakers began work Wednesday and are expected to meet for at least two weeks to complete work on a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and address policy measures on which House and Senate leaders reach agreement.

Temperatures will be checked at the door and masks will be provided. Meeting rules have been established to allow lawmakers to be at least 6 feet apart. Committee meetings and floor debates will be streamed on the internet.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Latest News

News

Solid Waste Agency locations now open without appointments or prepayment

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency locations are now open without the need for appointments or prepayment.

News

Esper breaks with Trump, opposes using military for protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
Breaking with President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposes using military forces for law enforcement in containing current street protests.

News

Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall on Mexico Gulf coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall on Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Campeche, dumping heavy rain on the already soaked region.