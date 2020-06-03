IA-Uncontested

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Iowa.

Joni Ernst (i), GOP

Abby Finkenauer (i), Dem

Rita Hart, Dem

Cindy Axne (i), Dem

J.D. Scholten, Dem

Jeff Taylor, GOP

Dennis Guth (i), GOP

C.J. Petersen, Dem

Dan Dawson (i), GOP

Steve Gorman, Dem

Jake Chapman (i), GOP

Warren Varley, Dem

Joseph Norris, Dem

Amy Sinclair (i), GOP

Nate Boulton (i), Dem

Janet Petersen (i), Dem

Brad Zaun (i), GOP

Rhonda Martin, Dem

Waylon Brown (i), GOP

Mike Klimesh, GOP

Matt Tapscott, Dem

Harold Youngblut, GOP

Eric Giddens (i), Dem

Craig Johnson (i), GOP

Pam Egli, Dem

Liz Mathis (i), Dem

Jeff Edler (i), GOP

David Degner, Dem

Ken Rozenboom (i), GOP

Lance Roorda, Dem

Rich Taylor (i), Dem

Mark Lofgren (i), GOP

Chris Brase, Dem

Dan Zumbach (i), GOP

Jennifer Smith, GOP

Pam Jochum (i), Dem

John Wills (i), GOP

Megan Jones (i), GOP

Skyler Wheeler (i), GOP

Bjorn Johnson, Dem

Thomas Jeneary (i), GOP

Jacob Bossman (i), GOP

Henry Stone, GOP

Debra Jensen, Dem

Terry Baxter (i), GOP

Glenn Kiss, Dem

Ann Meyer (i), GOP

Mike Sexton (i), GOP

Gary Worthan (i), GOP

Brian Best (i), GOP

Sam Muhr, Dem

Chris Hall (i), Dem

Robert Henderson, GOP

Steve Hansen, Dem

Sarah Abdouch, GOP

Charlie McConkey (i), Dem

Brent Siegrist, GOP

Jen Pellant, Dem

Matt Windschitl (i), GOP

Jan Creasman, Dem

Steven Holt (i), GOP

Damon Hopkins, Dem

Carter Nordman, GOP

Nick Miller, Dem

Ray Sorensen (i), GOP

Ryan Morrison, Dem

Tom Moore (i), GOP

Jon Jacobsen (i), GOP

Shawna Anderson, Dem

Cecil Dolecheck (i), GOP

Chris Adcock, Dem

Stan Gustafson (i), GOP

Brooke Boden, GOP

Scott Ourth (i), Dem

Joel Fry (i), GOP

Cody Dilliner, Dem

Jon Thorup (i), GOP

Jon Dunwell, GOP

Wes Breckenridge (i), Dem

Brian Lohse (i), GOP

Lori Slings, Dem

Rick Olson (i), Dem

Ruth Ann Gaines (i), Dem

Gregory Malone, GOP

Brian Meyer (i), Dem

Jerry Cheevers, GOP

Bruce Hunter (i), Dem

Marti Anderson (i), Dem

John Landon (i), GOP

Andrea Phillips, Dem

Heather Matson (i), Dem

Eddie Andrews, GOP

Karin Derry (i), Dem

John Forbes (i), Dem

Jo Oldson (i), Dem

Kristin Sunde (i), Dem

Sonya Swan, GOP

Jennifer Konfrst (i), Dem

Kenan Judge (i), Dem

Beth Wessel-Kroeschell (i), Dem

Ross Wilburn (i), Dem

Phil Thompson (i), GOP

Shelly Stotts, Dem

Rob Bacon (i), GOP

Jack Friend, Dem

Dave Deyoe (i), GOP

Selden Spencer, Dem

Pat Grassley (i), GOP

Dennis Evans, Dem

Jane Bloomingdale (i), GOP

Jane Podgorniak, Dem

Todd Prichard (i), Dem

Simon Abela, GOP

Sharon Steckman (i), Dem

Shannon Latham, GOP

Michael Bergan (i), GOP

Kayla Koether, Dem

Anne Osmundson (i), GOP

Angela Reed, Dem

Shannon Lundgren (i), GOP

Steven Bradley, GOP

Andy McKean (i), Dem

Bob Kressig (i), Dem

Dave Williams (i), Dem

Timi Brown-Powers (i), Dem

Ras Smith (i), Dem

Sandy Salmon (i), GOP

Carissa Froyum, Dem

Chad Ingels, GOP

Bruce Bearinger (i), Dem

Barrett Hubbard, GOP

Art Staed (i), Dem

Sally Ann Abbott, GOP

Eric Gjerde, Dem

Lou Rogers, GOP

Molly Donahue (i), Dem

Kirsten Running-Marquardt (i), Dem

Tracy Ehlert (i), Dem

Tony Reed, GOP

Sue Cahill, Dem

Dean Fisher (i), GOP

Bobby Kaufmann (i), GOP

Lonny Pulkrabek, Dem

Dave Jacoby (i), Dem

Thomas Gerhold (i), GOP

Ruby Bodeker, Dem

Dave Maxwell (i), GOP

Sarah Smith, Dem

Amy Nielsen (i), Dem

Jarad Klein (i), GOP

Kimberly Davis, Dem

Dustin Hite (i), GOP

Holly Brink (i), GOP

Cherielynn Westrich, GOP

Mary Gaskill (i), Dem

Jeff Shipley (i), GOP

Phil Miller, Dem

Martin Graber, GOP

Jeff Kurtz (i), Dem

Joe Mitchell (i), GOP

Jeff Fager, Dem

Mary Mascher (i), Dem

Dennis Cohoon (i), Dem

David Kerr (i), GOP

Sandy Dockendorff, Dem

Sean Hanley, GOP

Monica Kurth (i), Dem

Cindy Winckler (i), Dem

Mark Cisneros, GOP

Kelcey Brackett, Dem

Ross Paustian (i), GOP

Jennifer Kakert, Dem

Mike Vondran, GOP

Phyllis Thede (i), Dem

Gary Mohr (i), GOP

Marie Gleason, Dem

Christian Andrews, Dem

Lee Hein (i), GOP

Everett Chase, Dem

Norlin Mommsen (i), GOP

Ryan Zeskey, Dem

Joma Short, GOP

Mary Wolfe (i), Dem

Pauline Chilton, GOP

Lindsay James (i), Dem

