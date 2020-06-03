Advertisement

IA-Senate-nominated

Theresa Greenfield, Dem, nominated U.S. Senate,
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLETIN (AP) — Theresa Greenfield, Dem, nominated U.S. Senate,

Iowa.

AP Elections 06-02-2020 21:28

Latest News