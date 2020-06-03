Hundreds gathered in downtown Iowa City for George Floyd march

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A large protest has developed in downtown Iowa City for another evening of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At least hundreds of participants were seen gathered on the Pentacrest around 6:00 p.m., then they started marching southward on Clinton Street a short time later. Many were carrying signs, and were heard chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd.”

KCRG-TV9′s Mary Green described it as the largest group of protesters she has covered in eastern Iowa since unrest began following Floyd’s death.

Hundreds (if not more) people demonstrating in Iowa City tonight. It’s hard to capture just how many people are here. This is by far the biggest group in the protests I’ve covered the last few days @KCRG pic.twitter.com/rcH64kCzVv — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) June 3, 2020

Protests in the downtown area on Tuesday night continued late into the night. They were largely peaceful, but some of the participants spraypainted graffiti on downtown buildings and sidewalks.

