Hundreds gathered in downtown Iowa City for George Floyd march

Protesters march from the Pentacrest along Clinton Street in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Protesters march from the Pentacrest along Clinton Street in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A large protest has developed in downtown Iowa City for another evening of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At least hundreds of participants were seen gathered on the Pentacrest around 6:00 p.m., then they started marching southward on Clinton Street a short time later. Many were carrying signs, and were heard chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd.”

KCRG-TV9′s Mary Green described it as the largest group of protesters she has covered in eastern Iowa since unrest began following Floyd’s death.

Protests in the downtown area on Tuesday night continued late into the night. They were largely peaceful, but some of the participants spraypainted graffiti on downtown buildings and sidewalks.

