Advertisement

Hinson wins 1st District Republican nomination, will face Finkenauer

Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican serving as congressperson to the Iowa statehouse from District 67.
Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican serving as congressperson to the Iowa statehouse from District 67.(Courtesy: legis.iowa.gov)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican voters in Iowa’s first congressional district have chosen the challenger to incumbent Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

Ashley Hinson, currently serving as the congressperson in the Iowa House for District 67, has won the party’s nomination, according to an Associated Press projection. She beat out Republican party official and businessman Thomas Hansen.

Early returns showed Hinson with a very large lead over Hansen, including in Linn, Dubuque, and Black Hawk Counties.

Hinson and Finkenauer will be the major party candidates on the ballot in November. Finkenauer is seeking her second term in the district.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Operation Quickfind: Kelsey Dighton

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Iowa

Miller-Meeks captures 2nd district Republican nomination

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Republicans have chosen a familiar face as their candidate for an open congressional seat in Iowa’s second district.

Iowa

Greenfield secures Democratic nomination for Senate, faces Ernst

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa Democrats have chosen a candidate to face off against a one-term incumbent in November.