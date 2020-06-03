Hinson wins 1st District Republican nomination, will face Finkenauer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican voters in Iowa’s first congressional district have chosen the challenger to incumbent Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

Ashley Hinson, currently serving as the congressperson in the Iowa House for District 67, has won the party’s nomination, according to an Associated Press projection. She beat out Republican party official and businessman Thomas Hansen.

Early returns showed Hinson with a very large lead over Hansen, including in Linn, Dubuque, and Black Hawk Counties.

Hinson and Finkenauer will be the major party candidates on the ballot in November. Finkenauer is seeking her second term in the district.

