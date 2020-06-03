Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican lawmakers Wednesday proposed a bill that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants and other businesses. The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, was tacked onto a medical malpractice bill that previously had passed the Senate. Democratic Rep. Brian Meyer, a lawyer, opposed the bill, saying it protects corporations but not the people of Iowa. Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has returned to finish work left when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March and prompted state officials to close the state Capitol. Lawmakers began work Wednesday and are expected to meet for at least two weeks to complete work on a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and address policy measures on which House and Senate leaders reach agreement. Temperatures will be checked at the door and masks will be provided. Meeting rules have been established to allow lawmakers to be at least 6 feet apart. Committee meetings and floor debates will be streamed on the internet.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa City say a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and the death of George Floyd turned violent when protesters broke windows at a county building and threw rocks and water bottles at officers. Protesters said that Johnson County sheriff’s deputies deployed pepper spray during Tuesday night clash, which occurred near the Johnson County Health and Human Services building. Police arrested University of Iowa student Sevad Duratovic, saying he was seen “stepping away from a broken window carrying a baseball bat” and then swinging at the window of a nearby vehicle. Duratovic denied Wednesday that he swung the bat or broke windows and says he was pepper sprayed while walking to a police vehicle.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Longtime Rep. Steve King has been ousted in Iowa’s Republican primary after being ostracized by party leaders for comments about white nationalism. State Sen. Randy Feenstra won the five-way race Tuesday after he argued the nine-term conservative Republican had cost the district a voice in Congress by losing his committee assignments over comments in a 2018 New York Times story that seemed to defend white nationalism. King has a long record of incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy. Feenstra becomes the heavy favorite to win in the district, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by roughly 60,000. He faces Democrat J.D. Schoulten, who lost by 2 percentage points to King in 2018.