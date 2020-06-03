Advertisement

Gunfire damages vehicle in Cedar Rapids overnight

(KOSA)
Jun. 3, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 3055 Williams Parkway SW at about 11:55 p.m. on June 2.

Officers said they found a vehicle there that had been struck by the gunfire. They also found several shell casings in the street, but no other property damage or victims were located.

There have been no arrests in the incident.

