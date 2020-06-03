Advertisement

Greenfield secures Democratic nomination for Senate, faces Ernst

Theresa Greenfield (KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats have chosen a candidate to face off against a one-term incumbent in November.

Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman and real-estate developer, has won the nomination for the Democratic Party, according to an Associated Press projection. She beat out four other candidates, including Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Eddie Mauro, and Cal Woods. She had strong party support in the race.

Early returns showed Greenfield with a comfortable lead in the vote count.

Greenfield will face incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary. Ernst is seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate.

