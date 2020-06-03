Five charged with rioting in Waterloo after Tuesday night incidents

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Five people were arrested and charged with rioting and other offenses after incidents following the conclusion of an earlier larger demonstration against the death of George Floyd in Waterloo, law enforcement officials said.

Amos Wise, 20, Jordan Begley, 21, Theresa Schmidt, 21, Dena Soteros, 25, and Paul Weidler, 18, all of Waterloo, were arrested and charged with participating in a riot and failure to disperse. Wise and Schmidt were also charged with interference with official acts, and Weidler was charged with assault on a peace officer and harassment of a public official.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, Waterloo Police said that a smaller group of people had formed in Lincoln Park following a larger demonstration that had ended shortly before. The people that gathered led marches that included blocking traffic on some roadways like the junction of U.S. Highways 63 and 218. Officers said that one vehicle with people hanging from it was parked in the wrong direction on the highway to help block it. Officers also said that one person threw a rock at a police cruiser, striking and damaging it.

Police said they initially helped to protect the demonstrators from traffic, but decided they could no divert traffic around the group. They ordered the group to disperse and used gas on the crowd.

Officers then said the group gathered in Washington Park, where they were again ordered to disperse. After the group refused, officers placed one person under arrest. More orders were given, which were declined, leading to officers to use gas on the crowd once again. Police then deployed diversionary devices and moved on the crowd, resulting in another arrest. The remainder of the group dispersed, according to officers.

