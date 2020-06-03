Family of woman killed in Davenport protest calls for end to violence

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - The family of a woman killed during a violent protest in Davenport is calling for an end to the violence.

Someone shot and killed 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly as she was leaving a protest in Davenport on Monday night.

Investigators have not identified the shooter.

Kelly's family says she was trying to protest peacefully and got caught up in the violence.

Now, they are calling for the violence to stop. They say while they do think people should speak out on important issues, they are worried about the risks of these situations.

"I still believe people should protest, but if you're going to do it, realize that you are not risking just police officers lives - you're risking protesters lives, you're risking young people’s lives who have goals, who have dreams," Italia Marie Kelly’s sister, Jasmine Kelly, said.

A Davenport officer who was also shot during that violent protest, is now home from the hospital.

Police say he and two other officers were ambushed in an unmarked truck on Monday.

At least 13 shots were fired at them.

See the full story on WQAD’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.