Embattled Rep. Steve King knocked out by challenger Feenstra

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A controversial U.S. congressperson from Iowa’s fourth district has lost his bid to return to the House after falling short in that district’s primary on Tuesday.

Rep. Steve King lost to Iowa state senator Randy Feenstra in the state’s fourth district Republican primary, according to an Associated Press projection. King had lost the support of much of his party’s establishment, including losing committee assignments, following repeated controversial public remarks, including some which seemed to defend white nationalism. His ninth term in the House may prove to be his last.

The vote margin between King and Feenstra was tight for most of the evening, but Feenstra pulled ahead by a larger margin late.

Feenstra will face Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten, who faced King and lost in 2018. Scholten ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

