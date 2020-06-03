Early storms, then clearing out

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold front is making steady progress through eastern Iowa this morning. Along it, some scattered showers and storms remain possible through the early morning hours before the front takes everything to the southeast and away from us. From a temperature standpoint, it’ll be cooler than yesterday but still nice in the mid-80s across much of the area.

Tonight through tomorrow, much of the stormy weather will stay to our southwest. Our next rain chance is still on track very late Thursday night into early Friday.

Just beyond this, Tropical Storm Cristobal drives the bus as to how the pattern may be steered into early next week. It continues to look mainly dry this weekend and Monday with perhaps remnants of Cristobal getting close to the area by Tuesday. Should that occur, rain chances would be pretty good here and we’ll be watching the trends in the coming days.

