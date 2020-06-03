Dubuque 10-year-old killed, two others injured, in alleged drunk driving crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A child was killed and two other people injured in a crash between a pickup truck and semi in rural Jo Daviess County in northwest Illinois.

At around 6:33 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a crash on U.S. Highway 20 about a half mile before its intersection with Stockton Drive near Stockton.

Deputies believe that a pickup truck, driven by Julius S. Jones, 32, of Dubuque, was in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 and crossed the center line. A semi, driven by another Dubuque man, was traveling east coming over a hill, and tried to avoid Jones’ truck but couldn’t. The pickup collided with the semi, according to officials, and caught fire.

Two juvenile passengers, one 10-years-old and one 9-years-old, were ejected from the pickup truck as a result of the crash. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 9-year-old was first airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Rockford, Ill., before being transported to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisc., for further treatment of their injuries. Jones was also injured and airlifted to OSF Hospital in Rockford.

Jones has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, and improper lane usage.

The driver of the semi refused treatment from emergency responders at the time.

Stockton Police, Fire, and EMS, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Elizabeth EMS, Illinois State Police, REACT Helicopter, and Lifeflight helicopter assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

