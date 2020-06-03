Dry for now, but still warm and humid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms are done for the day and the sky is clearing with time. Plan for a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. You’ll still feel some humidity in the air. While it won’t be as hot as yesterday, highs in the middle 80s are still warm for early June.

Tomorrow’s looking similar with a partly sunny sky and highs again in the middle 80s. A weak cold front produces scattered showers and storms Thursday night into Friday. The risk of severe weather and heavy rain look low with those, however.

We have a dry weekend with highs staying in the 80s through early next week. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal may push moisture our way Tuesday, which will be followed by at least a few days of cooler air.

