Downtown Iowa City demonstration has peaceful marching, but also vandalism

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday night to march in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with some resorting to vandalism.

KCRG-TV9 reporters showed at least a couple hundred people who marched to various landmarks in the city’s downtown, including the Pentacrest, City Hall and Iowa City Police Department, pedestrian mall, the Johnson County Jail, and Johnson County Courthouse. Law enforcement in helmets and other riot gear kept an eye on protesters but did not engage them for most of the evening.

Traffic was blocked by the protesters on various streets as people chanted. Video from the march showed positive interactions with law enforcement officials at times.

Some people in the area spraypainted graffiti in various parts of the pedestrian mall. Just before Midnight, some demonstrators threw objects at some officers described as bottles or rocks.

After midnight, people were seen beginning to clean up some of the graffiti outside of the Graduate Hotel on the pedestrian mall.

Some of the people in attendance tonight told TV9′s Brian Tabick that another demonstration was planned for Wednesday night.

WARNING: The archived live videos below may contain graphic language.

Here's an update on the situation in Iowa City Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Iowa City demonstration Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Johnson County law enforcement say protesters are throwing rocks and bottles. pic.twitter.com/rYbuLnqRYw — Brian Tabick (@BrianTabick) June 3, 2020

Protesters chant “Breonna Taylor” and cars that block Clinton St on both sides of courthouse are honking pic.twitter.com/be39Exj35r — Hillary Ojeda (@hillarymojeda) June 3, 2020

Graffiti in downtown Iowa City pic.twitter.com/dZhsoszkA3 — Brian Tabick (@BrianTabick) June 3, 2020

People cleaning off spray paint at the Ped Mall in Iowa City pic.twitter.com/7o5fIzHVoH — Brian Tabick (@BrianTabick) June 3, 2020

