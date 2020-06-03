Advertisement

COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an additional 60 cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 20,012 confirmed cases and 564 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours an additional 336 people have recovered from the virus, bring the total number of recoveries in the state up to 11,892.

There are 314 patients hospitalized, with 15 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 116 of the patients are in the ICU, and 76 are on ventilators.

In total the state is reporting 164,135 people have been tested.

