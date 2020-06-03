Advertisement

Arrest made in Des Moines homicide first reported as suicide

(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a 15-year-old girl has been arrested in a man’s death that was initially reported to police as a suicide.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the teen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks of Des Moines.

Brooks was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone called authorities to report a suicide there.

The officers who arrived found Brooks’ body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Police later declared Brooks’ death as the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

Police have given no details of how Brooks died or what led to the teen’s arrest.

