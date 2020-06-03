African-Americans in Dubuque share past racist experiences leading up to protests

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Nadir Morgan came to Dubuque from California to study at Loras College, and since then he said he has had his fair share of uncomfortable encounters with local police officers, which include some officers questioning his name.

“Your name is not Daniel Lewis or Brad Smith; you look more like a Deshawn,” Morgan said.

Morgan added that he has had strangers say the n-word to him at Walmart and even at parties.

“The same white kid that was talking about how he does not think white privilege is real is there singing a rap song and screaming the n-word in my face," Morgan said.

Morgan said he would usually have a hard time convincing people that his stories about those encounters with the police were real. He thinks the biggest issue is that people from other races do not understand the black community’s struggles.

“You feel like nobody can see what you are going through and nobody can understand what is going on around you," Morgan said.

And that is why he believes people are so angry and ready to take a stand.

“You are going to start getting bullied and then the kid keeps on picking on you, picking on you and he picks on you again," Morgan said. “Eventually, you are going to tell the kid, ‘Hey, stop picking on me. I am getting super annoyed with you picking on me.’”

Morgan believes the end goal should be getting people to the polls.

Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque NAACP agreed with that notion.

“The more people that are registered and the demographics are diverse, people who are running for elective office begin to look and say, ‘Hey, there is a large percentage of minorities. I need to go speak to them about the issues that are affecting them,’" Allen said.

