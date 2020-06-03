AARP opens outdoor fitness park in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An AARP sponsored outdoor fitness park opened in Cedar Rapids on June 1.

It’s located on the east side of Jones Park, near the playground.

The park includes exercise equipment that can meet the needs of a wide range of fitness levels.

AARP worked with FitLot to build and program the outdoor fitness park.

“We hope this park, with local health leaders and organizations, will help to improve overall health outcomes in the City of Cedar Rapids through outreach and education,” said Brad Anderson, AARP Iowa State Director.

AARP has opened 20 parks nationwide, and plans to sponsor a fitness park in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A celebration event is planned for October 1, 2020.

