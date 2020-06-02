Advertisement

Several Walmart stores close early in Cedar Rapids area

Entrances at the Walmart store on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids are barricaded by merchandise on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Entrances at the Walmart store on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids are barricaded by merchandise on Monday, June 1, 2020.(Randy Dircks/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At least three locations for a major national retailer closed early in Cedar Rapids on Monday night.

Walmart stores along Blairs Ferry Road and Edgewood Road SW in Cedar Rapids, and the Marion location closed early. The Blairs Ferry Road location closed just after 6:00 p.m., according to witnesses. Shoppers were told that there had been social media threats about possible looting.

Law enforcement officials said that there has been no actual criminal activity at any Cedar Rapids Walmart.

KCRG-TV9 reporters saw equipment being used to move merchandise as barricades in front of the store’s entrances.

Stores in numerous locations in the United States have either closed early or operated on reduced hours due to the ongoing demonstrations and violence taking place.

