Storms push through tonight with some strong to severe.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day of heat, tonight we watch storms push through. Storms move south and east across the area with damaging wind and heavy rain possible. Early on Wednesday, the rainfall clears the area with much of the day shaping up pretty nicely. Very typical June weather remains in place through the weekend with highs staying in the 80s. Have a good night.

