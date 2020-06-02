Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, damaging winds and hail possible north

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The threat for severe thunderstorms exists for parts of northern Iowa on Tuesday evening, according to forecasters.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the northern two rows of counties in Iowa until Midnight early Wednesday morning. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Crawford (WI), Fayette, Floyd, Grant (WI), Howard, and Winneshiek Counties.

Thunderstorms developing in southern Minnesota will push into northern Iowa later this evening, carrying the risk of damaging winds and large hail.

“The thunderstorms are expected to form into a line and sweep across portions of northeastern Iowa,” Joe Winters, KCRG-TV9 chief meteorologist, said. “Luckily, the timing of these storms will be on our side, with most of the area likely escaping the severe threat after dark.”

More showers and thunderstorms are possible late Thursday into Friday.

