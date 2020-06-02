Advertisement

Reynolds won’t say if she’d accept Trump’s offer of troops

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to say whether there were circumstances under which she would seek President Donald Trump’s offer of military help to quell protests.

Reynolds, a Republican and supporter of Trump, said at a news conference Tuesday that she relies on the advice of her public safety commissioner and other officials to ensure they have the ability to respond to protests. Reynolds said the soldiers haven’t been needed but could be quickly deployed.

Reynolds declined to directly answer questions about Trump’s use of police to remove peaceful protesters Monday near the White House and his call for governors to take a similar approach in dealing with demonstrators.

