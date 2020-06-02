Reynolds, other leaders address recent protests, violence

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds joined with other local leaders in addressing the recent demonstrations and violence in parts of Iowa and across the country in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Reynolds began the discussion, on the steps of the Iowa statehouse, by saying that she stood united in grief and anger over Floyd’s death, as well as praising the thousands of Iowans who chose to join peaceful demonstrations in various cities across the state.

“[We are] united in solidarity with those who exercise their right to demand swift justice and to take a stand against injustice through peaceful protest. And, united as one community, saying in unison that violence is not the answer to this, or any, problem," Reynolds said.

The governor also indicated that she was ready to meet with those interested in discussing next steps to help bring about change.

“As the governor, I want all Iowans to know that I hear you. I hear your frustration," Reynolds said. "And, I am committed to listening and having a respectful dialogue about what we need to address the injustices that are felt by so many. And that might mean having some very uncomfortable and eye-opening discussions. But, they are discussions that we must have if we are going to bring about positive and impactful change.”

Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, a Democratic state representative from District 35 which covers a portion of Des Moines, agreed with Reynolds that the time is now to have conversations and get things done by turning the pain that many are feeling into solutions.

“It’s a process. But this gives us an opportunity to look at everything that has been compounded to this point to now look for systemic change, to look for systemic solutions, and to develop a process," Abdul-Samad said.

Abdul-Samad said that any interested parties, both young and old, should come to the table and work with the coalition that was developing. He said he had already had conversations with Reynolds, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, Iowa-Nebraska NAACP President Betty Andrews, and others, and that progress is possible.

“‘Iowa Nice’ is not going to be a buzz term," Abdul-Samad said. "We’re going to make it a reality.”

Andrews echoed the need for people who had attended protests to take another step toward changing the system.

“Join with us as we work with officials to make change. To go from protest, and bring alongside with that, policy," Andrews said. “Because we need to change the core. We need to address this legacy that started with America’s greatest sin: racism, slavery, and all of its babies that have come since.”

Leaders expressed pain, hurt that communities of color are feeling

Both Abdul-Samad and Andrews discussed the feelings that they, and other people of color in Iowa, were feeling. He described discussions he had with people while attending demonstrations in Des Moines where a young man told him that he just wanted to be heard.

“As an African-American male, I understand that pain, I understand what he was saying,” Abdul-Samad said. “The pain is there, because I stood there, hours, in the same pain.”

Andrews said that the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic had laid bare systemic disparities that have affected people of color in particular.

“We’re dealing with a legacy of oppression, a proverbial knee that America has on the neck of the African-American community," Andrews said.

National Guard ready, but not deployed

Gov. Reynolds said that she had been in contact with Adjutant General Ben Corell about the state’s National Guard readiness and what role it might play in trying to keep demonstrations peaceful. Right now, the guard has not been activated in Iowa, unlike over a dozen other states across the country.

“Under my order, they stand ready to assist and support when, and if, that time occurs," Reynolds said.

Demonstrations in Des Moines and Davenport have both had elements that turned violent later at night, though the majority of protesters were law-abiding and peaceful. Reynolds said she has spoken to mayors in various cities in the state to see what her administration can do to help.

Reynolds said that she did not join other governors in the United States on a conference call with President Donald Trump, which turned contentious at times.

Abdul-Samad said that “95 percent” of people who showed up to Des Moines-area demonstrations had their message stepped on by the actions of only a few people.

“They hijacked the message that these young people had, because their motive was to cause disruption, and destroy, and disturbance," Abdul-Samad said.

Abdul-Samad said that he and others would not allow the message that needed to get across to be tarnished by any disruptions by people who choose violence.

