Advertisement

President Trump visits church for photos as police confront protesters in Washington D.C.

President Trump walked less than a mile away to Saint John’s Episcopal church for a photo opportunity.
President Trump walked less than a mile away to Saint John’s Episcopal church for a photo opportunity.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -

President Trump walked less than a mile away to Saint John’s Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity.

He held a bible in front of the church and took photos with a few of his aides.

Some are criticizing the move because before the president visited the church, military police and the Secret Service forcefully dispersed peaceful protesters at nearby Lafayette Park with tear gas and rubber bullets.

American presidents have used Saint John’s for more than a century.

The church was partially burned in a protest Sunday.

The Episcopal church’s presiding bishop issued a statement on the visit later saying the action did nothing to help the country heal.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More facilities at Iowa state parks opening this week

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Iowa DNR released a list of facilities opening this week at Iowa state parks, in accordance with the Governor’s latest proclamation.

National News

Death toll grows in national protests

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The death toll grows as protests have roiled American cities in the week since 46-year-old George Floyd died when a white officer jammed his knee into the back of the black man's neck.

News

Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week.

News

Cedar Falls Farmers Market begins June 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Falls Farmers Market begins June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and will continue on Saturdays through late October/early November.