President Trump visits church for photos as police confront protesters in Washington D.C.

President Trump walked less than a mile away to Saint John’s Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity.

He held a bible in front of the church and took photos with a few of his aides.

Some are criticizing the move because before the president visited the church, military police and the Secret Service forcefully dispersed peaceful protesters at nearby Lafayette Park with tear gas and rubber bullets.

American presidents have used Saint John’s for more than a century.

The church was partially burned in a protest Sunday.

The Episcopal church’s presiding bishop issued a statement on the visit later saying the action did nothing to help the country heal.

