Police use tear gas on protestors at Iowa Statehouse late Monday

Law enforcement use tear gas on protesters at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Law enforcement use tear gas on protesters at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, June 1, 2020.((KCCI-TV))
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement used tear gas to disperse protestors that gathered at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines Monday night. Monday night’s protests mark the fourth night of demonstrators clashing with police in Des Moines.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the statehouse grounds for a peaceful rally called “Together We Can Make A Change: A Call to Action”. KCCI-TV reports the event featured speeches from community members. Groups gathered to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd, the man killed while his neck was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd’s death has caused demonstrations around the country over the last week.

Following the rally, demonstrators remained at the statehouse, with some protesters speaking to police about joining them in a march, removing their riot gear and kneeling alongside them.

Protestors remained at the Statehouse into the night, even as Polk County’s nightly curfew started at 9 p.m.

Authorities issued dispersal orders prompting some protesters to leave the area. But police used tear gas around 10:45 p.m. after issuing three dispersal orders.

