One person airlifted to hospital after Linn County head-on crash

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person sustained significant injuries in a head-on collision in rural Linn County on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, June 1, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the corner of County Home Road and North Center Point Road.

Deputies believe that a car traveling westbound on County Home Road collided with an eastbound SUV that was attempting to turn north onto Center Point Road.

The driver of the car was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via air ambulance for what were described as life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV refused treatment at the scene and left in a private vehicle.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to deputies.

The Iowa State Patrol, Monroe Township Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

