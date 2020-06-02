Advertisement

Minor damage reported during mostly peaceful demonstration in Iowa City

Damage at Iowa City Hall during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City reported minor damage following a relatively peaceful night of protests through downtown Iowa City Monday night.

Demonstrators gathered shortly after 9 p.m. and made their way through downtown Iowa City, stopping at the Pentacrest, the Johnson County Courthouse and Iowa City City Hall, where the police department is located.

Several hundred people participated in the demonstration. Participants chanted as they walked through the streets of the downtown area. The groups gathered to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd, the man killed while his neck was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd’s death has caused demonstrations around the country over the last week.

There were a few moments of tension during Monday night’s demonstration in Iowa City, including when one demonstrator broke a glass door at City Hall. Law enforcement encountered the protestors as they neared the Johnson County Courthouse before the demonstrators moved on. Vandalism in the form of graffit was reported in some property and at the Johnson County Courthouse.

Demonstrators dispersed at about midnight.

No other damage has been reported as of 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

