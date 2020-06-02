Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

Woman, 22, killed at protest as civil unrest roils Davenport

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of a 22-year-old woman say she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport. Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city. Kelly's aunt says she joined a protest late Sunday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Kelly's death. No arrests have been made. Police say dozens of people gathered at a mall late Sunday then fanned out across Davenport, firing guns and damaging businesses. One officer was wounded in a shooting.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA SENATE

Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.

DES MOINES HOMICIDE

Des Moines police called to suicide, decide case is homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the death of a man on the city’s south side as a homicide. Police were call about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a home to investigate a report of a suicide. The officers who arrived found the body of an adult man but police say the death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Detectives were investigating the death as a homicide. Police say it’s the 12th homicide in Des Moines this year.

MIDWEST ECONOMY

Survey shows business leaders optimistic despite coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey suggests business leaders are optimistic the economy will start to recover later this year in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The region's overall economic index improved in May to 43.5 from April's 35.1. The confidence index in the survey released Monday improved to suggest that businesses are optimistic the economy will begin to rebound within the next six months. That index improved to 56.6 in May from April’s weak 45.5 reading. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

AP-IA-FAKE CREDIT CARDS-SENTENCE

2 Texans sentenced for spending $25,000 with fake cards

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Texas man and woman who spent nearly $25,000 using stolen credit card numbers in stores across Iowa have been sentenced to five years in prison. Police say 36-year-old Yuniel Sanchez, of Grand Prairie, Texas, and 35-year-old Shannon Marlowe, of Forth Worth, used the numbers to create fake credit cards. The purchased items such as lawn mowers, welding supplies and furniture at stores in four Iowa cities and one in Rochester, Minnesota. They were caught June 11 in Sioux City. Sanchez and Marlowe were sentenced Friday in federal court after pleading guilty to four charges. Twenty-one other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

ELECTION 2020-GOP WOMEN

More GOP women seeking office, but winning still in question

CHICAGO (AP) — More Republican women than ever are seeking House seats this year after the 2018 election further diminished their limited ranks in Congress. But so far it appears that any gains this November could be modest. Many of these roughly 200 candidates are running in safe Democratic districts. In friendlier Republican territory, some are struggling to win primaries and they're facing long-standing challenges such as fundraising that the pandemic has only worsened. That’s left some Republican women questioning their party’s commitment to the effort and warning about longer-term effects. The fear among some Republicans is that failing to elect more women will hurt the party as female voters increasingly support Democrats