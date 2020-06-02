Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-NATIONAL GUARD-IOWA

Reynolds won't say if she'd accept Trump's offer of troops

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to say whether there were circumstances under which she would seek President Donald Trump’s offer of military help to quell protests. Reynolds, a Republican and supporter of Trump, said at a news conference Tuesday that she relies on the advice of her public safety commissioner and other officials to ensure they have the ability to respond to protests. Reynolds said the soldiers haven’t been needed but could be quickly deployed. Reynolds declined to directly answer questions about Trump’s use of police to remove peaceful protesters Monday near the White House and his call for governors to take a similar approach in dealing with demonstrators.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Iowa primary voters deciding King's fate, Ernst's challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa primary voters are deciding Tuesday whether Republicans will stick with conservative lightning rod Steve King in the state's conservative northwest after a series of setbacks for the congressman known for incendiary remarks about immigrants and white supremacy. Stripped of his committee assignments and national Republican campaign backing, King faces five challengers including one backed by the GOP establishment. Meanwhile, Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield soaking up attention and money in the four way Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, whose approval has slipped in the last year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

224 workers at Council Bluffs plant test positive for virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Coronavirus tests have revealed that 224 employees of a Tyson beef and pork processing plant in Council Bluffs have the virus, company officials said Tuesday. The company said 103 workers stayed home the required quarantine time and have returned to work. The company has more than 1,400 employees at the plant. Tyson also says testing at its pork processing plant in Storm Lake indicated 591 positive cases out of 2,300 workers. Iowa surpassed 20,000 positive cases on Tuesday and with 21 additional deaths, 561 people have now died.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week. Documents from the Scott County Attorney’s Office allege the local men were responsible for some of the violence that began late Sunday and prompted the county to impose a curfew. Police are still investigating the deaths of a 22-year-old woman who was shot while leaving a protest and of a man who was found near where the suspects exchanged gunfire with police.

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST

The Latest: Primary voting underway in 9 states and DC

Voters in nine states and the District of Columbia are participating in primaries Tuesday. The states voting are Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota. Indiana polls are scheduled to close first, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest trove of presidential delegates. Joe Biden is already the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but he needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination. If he doesn't reach the requisite number on Tuesday, he has more chances later this month.

BODY IN RIVER

Body of Iowa man found in Missouri River in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Iowa man who went missing following a boating accident last month on the Missouri River has been found in southeastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Cass County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a report Monday night of a body found in the river just south of Plattsmouth. The man was identified as 28-year-old Steven Delayne Sears of Council Bluffs, Iowa. An autopsy has been ordered. Sears had been reported missing after a May 7 boating accident that occurred in the Missouri River near Honey Creek, Iowa. Another man in the boat that capsized in that accident was able to swim to shore.