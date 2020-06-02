Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week. Documents from the Scott County Attorney’s Office allege the local men were responsible for some of the violence that began late Sunday and prompted the county to impose a curfew. Police are still investigating the deaths of a 22-year-old woman who was shot while leaving a protest and of a man who was found near where the suspects exchanged gunfire with police.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Iowa primary voters deciding King's fate, Ernst's challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa primary voters are deciding Tuesday whether Republicans will stick with conservative lightning rod Steve King in the state's conservative northwest after a series of setbacks for the congressman known for incendiary remarks about immigrants and white supremacy. Stripped of his committee assignments and national Republican campaign backing, King faces five challengers including one backed by the GOP establishment. Meanwhile, Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield soaking up attention and money in the four way Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, whose approval has slipped in the last year.

BODY IN RIVER

Body of Iowa man found in Missouri River in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Iowa man who went missing following a boating accident last month on the Missouri River has been found in southeastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Cass County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a report Monday night of a body found in the river just south of Plattsmouth. The man was identified as 28-year-old Steven Delayne Sears of Council Bluffs, Iowa. An autopsy has been ordered. Sears had been reported missing after a May 7 boating accident that occurred in the Missouri River near Honey Creek, Iowa. Another man in the boat that capsized in that accident was able to swim to shore.

DES MOINES HOMICIDE

Des Moines police ID victim in city's latest homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified the victim in the city's latest homicide case. Police say 37-year-old Zachary Brooks of Des Moines was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone reported a suicide there. The officers who arrived found Brooks' body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Police later declared Brooks' death as the city's 12th homicide of the year, but did not detail how Brooks died or announce any arrests..

ELECTION 2020

9 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest

Nine states and the District of Columbia are voting. Tuesday's elections will be the largest slate of presidential primaries in almost three months. Voters and campaigns alike will be asked to navigate coronavirus concerns and curfews in place amid protests of George Floyd's killing. There's been a sharp increase in mail balloting as voting takes place from Maryland to Montana. Many political groups are focusing on Pennsylvania, which represents a high-profile test case for the November general election. Former Vice President Joe Biden needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake on Tuesday to formally clinch the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA SENATE

Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.