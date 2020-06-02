Iowa State Fair to announce plans for 2020 event on June 15

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers for the Iowa State Fair say they will announce plans for this year’s event on June 15th.

Last month, organizers said the fate of the fair was still uncertain despite entertainment acts postponing till next year due to the pandemic.

Organizers say they don’t take this decision lightly and know time is crucial.

Last week, Governor Reynolds said she would talk to fair leaders about the event.

As of now, the fair is set for August 13th through the 23rd.

