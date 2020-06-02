Advertisement

Iowa primary voters deciding King’s fate, Ernst’s challenger

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, speaks during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa. King is on the outs with a significant bloc of his long-reliable conservative base, but not for almost two decades of incendiary utterances about abortion, immigrants and Islam.
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, speaks during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa. King is on the outs with a significant bloc of his long-reliable conservative base, but not for almost two decades of incendiary utterances about abortion, immigrants and Islam.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa primary voters are deciding Tuesday whether Republicans will stick with conservative lightning rod Steve King in the state’s conservative northwest after a series of setbacks for the congressman known for incendiary remarks about immigrants and white supremacy.

Stripped of his committee assignments and national Republican campaign backing, King faces five challengers including one backed by the GOP establishment.

Meanwhile, Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield soaking up attention and money in the four way Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, whose approval has slipped in the last year. Greenfield faces challenges from retired three-star admiral Mike Franken and businessman Eddie Mauro.

