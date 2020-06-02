Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

DES MOINES — Republicans in northwest Iowa are deciding Tuesday whether they’ve had enough of conservative lightning rod Steve King, after tolerating the congressman’s incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy for nearly two decades. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 630 words, photos. Will be updated with election results.

With:

ELECTION 2020

Nine states and the District of Columbia are voting. Tuesday’s elections will be the largest slate of presidential primaries in almost three months. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 660 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

IOWA CITY — Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT 575 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

BODY IN RIVER — Authorities say the body of an Iowa man who went missing following a boating accident last month on the Missouri River has been found in southeastern Nebraska.

SPORTS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STADIUMS-DISTANCING

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Empty seats have been the norm the past few years at the University of Kansas, where a succession of football coaches has failed to turn around the flailing fortunes of the Jayhawks. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 830 words, photos. NOTE Iowa interest.

____

