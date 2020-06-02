Advertisement

Iowa City police seeking information after man has suspicious interaction with child

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly had an inappropriate interaction with a child on Sunday.

At around 5:00 p.m. on May 31, Iowa City Police received a report after the man approached a female child in an alleyway near Seventh Avenue Court. The man asked the child what was described as “inappropriate questions.” The child was able to run away and there was no physical harm caused.

The person is a white male of unknown age with brown hair and facial stubble. He was reportedly driving a red sedan.

Officers said that anybody with information about the man should contact lead investigator Gabe Cook at (319) 356-5276. Persons may also contact Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers and file an anonymous tip by calling (319) 358-8477, visiting their website, or using the P3 Tips app. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

