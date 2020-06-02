Hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday, storms possible Tuesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The light switch for summer is flipped on today. Highs climb to the lower to middle 90s under a mainly sunny sky. Dew points in the upper 60s are fairly humid and will push the heat index into the 90 to 100-degree range this afternoon.

A cold front brings storms to the area overnight. Some of these could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. Locally heavy rain is also possible. The highest chance of that is over northern Iowa, and storms should gradually weaken as they come south. Any leftover rain Wednesday would be gone early.

Highs stay seasonably warm in the 80s straight through early next week. Another low rain chance comes by on Friday, but the weekend itself looks dry.

