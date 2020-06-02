Hot today, some strong storms possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today is all about the heat and humidity as highs hit the 90s for the first time this year. The heat index will be 90 to 100 this afternoon.

Tonight, our focus will be on an incoming line of storms out of Minnesota and given the heat and humidity built up, some of these could be strong. Damaging wind is the primary threat that we’ll have to watch for as this line pushes south into our area. As with any storm complex, heavy rain may be a risk as well.

Early tomorrow morning, whatever storms are leftover should push southeast and away from us quickly leading to a pretty nice day overall.

Another nice day is likely on Thursday with an additional storm chance still on track for Friday, though that chance continues to look pretty low at this time.

