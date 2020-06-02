Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of a 22-year-old woman say she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport. Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city. Kelly's aunt says she joined a protest late Sunday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Kelly's death. No arrests have been made. Police say dozens of people gathered at a mall late Sunday then fanned out across Davenport, firing guns and damaging businesses. One officer was wounded in a shooting.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the death of a man on the city’s south side as a homicide. Police were call about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a home to investigate a report of a suicide. The officers who arrived found the body of an adult man but police say the death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Detectives were investigating the death as a homicide. Police say it’s the 12th homicide in Des Moines this year.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey suggests business leaders are optimistic the economy will start to recover later this year in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The region's overall economic index improved in May to 43.5 from April's 35.1. The confidence index in the survey released Monday improved to suggest that businesses are optimistic the economy will begin to rebound within the next six months. That index improved to 56.6 in May from April’s weak 45.5 reading. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.