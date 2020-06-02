Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa primary voters are deciding Tuesday whether Republicans will stick with conservative lightning rod Steve King in the state's conservative northwest after a series of setbacks for the congressman known for incendiary remarks about immigrants and white supremacy. Stripped of his committee assignments and national Republican campaign backing, King faces five challengers including one backed by the GOP establishment. Meanwhile, Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield soaking up attention and money in the four way Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, whose approval has slipped in the last year.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of a 22-year-old woman say she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport. Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city. Kelly's aunt says she joined a protest late Sunday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Kelly's death. No arrests have been made. Police say dozens of people gathered at a mall late Sunday then fanned out across Davenport, firing guns and damaging businesses. One officer was wounded in a shooting.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the death of a man on the city’s south side as a homicide. Police were call about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a home to investigate a report of a suicide. The officers who arrived found the body of an adult man but police say the death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Detectives were investigating the death as a homicide. Police say it’s the 12th homicide in Des Moines this year.