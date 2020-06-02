Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa primary voters are deciding Tuesday whether Republicans will stick with conservative lightning rod Steve King in the state's conservative northwest after a series of setbacks for the congressman known for incendiary remarks about immigrants and white supremacy. Stripped of his committee assignments and national Republican campaign backing, King faces five challengers including one backed by the GOP establishment. Meanwhile, Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield soaking up attention and money in the four way Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, whose approval has slipped in the last year.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — Joe Biden is hoping to seize the delegates needed to formally clinch the Democrats’ presidential nomination as seven states and one territory vote. Tuesday's elections will be the largest slate of presidential primaries in almost three months. Voters and campaigns alike will be asked to navigate curfews, health concerns and a sharp increase in mail balloting as voting takes place from Maryland to Montana. Many political groups are focusing on Pennsylvania, which represents a high-profile test case for the November general election. Biden needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake on Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of a 22-year-old woman say she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport. Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city. Kelly's aunt says she joined a protest late Sunday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Kelly's death. No arrests have been made. Police say dozens of people gathered at a mall late Sunday then fanned out across Davenport, firing guns and damaging businesses. One officer was wounded in a shooting.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.