Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week. Documents from the Scott County Attorney’s Office allege the local men were responsible for some of the violence that began late Sunday and prompted the county to impose a curfew. Police are still investigating the deaths of a 22-year-old woman who was shot while leaving a protest and of a man who was found near where the suspects exchanged gunfire with police.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa primary voters are deciding Tuesday whether Republicans will stick with conservative lightning rod Steve King in the state's conservative northwest after a series of setbacks for the congressman known for incendiary remarks about immigrants and white supremacy. Stripped of his committee assignments and national Republican campaign backing, King faces five challengers including one backed by the GOP establishment. Meanwhile, Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield soaking up attention and money in the four way Democratic primary to challenge Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, whose approval has slipped in the last year.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Iowa man who went missing following a boating accident last month on the Missouri River has been found in southeastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Cass County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a report Monday night of a body found in the river just south of Plattsmouth. The man was identified as 28-year-old Steven Delayne Sears of Council Bluffs, Iowa. An autopsy has been ordered. Sears had been reported missing after a May 7 boating accident that occurred in the Missouri River near Honey Creek, Iowa. Another man in the boat that capsized in that accident was able to swim to shore.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the death of a man on the city’s south side as a homicide. Police were call about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a home to investigate a report of a suicide. The officers who arrived found the body of an adult man but police say the death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Detectives were investigating the death as a homicide. Police say it’s the 12th homicide in Des Moines this year.