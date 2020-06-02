HACAP holding drive-thru food pantry June 3 at Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - HACAP Food Reservoir, the Iowa National Guard and Lindale Mall are holding a drive-thru food pantry on June 3.

HACAP said it expects the food pantry to serve about 600 families or individuals who have been laid-off or are struggling financially due to COVID-19.

It will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 3 in the parking lot at Lindale Mall (on the 1st Avenue side).

