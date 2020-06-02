HACAP holding drive-thru food pantry June 3 at Lindale Mall
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - HACAP Food Reservoir, the Iowa National Guard and Lindale Mall are holding a drive-thru food pantry on June 3.
HACAP said it expects the food pantry to serve about 600 families or individuals who have been laid-off or are struggling financially due to COVID-19.
It will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 3 in the parking lot at Lindale Mall (on the 1st Avenue side).
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.