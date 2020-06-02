Gulf Coast sees increasing tropical threat next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tropical Storm Cristobal formed Tuesday morning. This is the earliest time on record for a third named tropical system in the Atlantic basin.

Cristobal is meandering off the north coast of Mexico and is bringing heavy rain to parts of Mexico, Guatamala, Honduras, and El Salvador. It will slowly move out in the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico late this week. Conditions are favorable for Cristobal to strengthen going into the weekend.

This is too early to pinpoint just how much moisture and rainfall this will spread into the Upper Midwest. However, there’s a considerable risk of impactful weather along portions of the Gulf Coast early next week.

Potential area of rainfall next week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. (KCRG)

Regardless of the exact track, our weather will likely stay warm until this tropical system passes through.

